Bring your own vinyl nights pulling in the crowds to a Leighton Buzzard pub

Nostalgia is pulling in the crowds to a Leighton Buzzard pub.
By Lynn Hughes
Published 21st Jun 2023, 12:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 12:07 BST
Nostalgia is pulling in the crowds to a Leighton Buzzard pub.

Bring Your Own Vinyl night at The Golden Bell has been running for the past three months, encouraging people to bring some of their precious vinyl collection and enjoy a pint listening to music.

The brainchild of Jay Allen from the Casual Turntable and Dan Taylor from Peppermint Records, two lifelong Hatters fans, people bring along their own records to play and listen to others’ tastes. There are also records available to buy.

Dan said: “We’ve been running the event at The Golden Bell for three months now with great attendance with really good feedback from visitors and participants of the night.

“We have two turntables and a mixer for people to play their own records. It’s normally the classics; soul, rock, indie, but every genre is welcome.

“We have three more left in the beer garden and we’re looking to go inside for the winter. With the hype of the night we have been asked to do a one off at The Station Tavern in Woburn Sands on Saturday, July 15 from 3pm.”

Related topics:Leighton BuzzardVinyl