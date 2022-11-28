British Empire Medal presented to Gordon in recognition of community work in Eaton Bray
He was recognised in the late Queen’s final birthday honours list
A man honoured for services to the community officially received the British Empire Medal at a special ceremony last week.
Gordon Gray was awarded the BEM in the Queen’s final birthday honours list in June, in recognition of services to the community of Eaton Bray and surrounding area.
Church warden, Catherine Hayden, said: “Gordon is a Reader in the parish of Eaton Bray and Edlesborough and in addition to his church duties has organised many fundraising activities. Among his many achievements, St Mary's village carnival grew from being a small church fête to the massive event it is today and through it, an amazing quarter of a million pounds has been raised for charity.
"Gordon also publishes a complex annual Christmas puzzle which has raised over £120,000 to support a wide variety of charities.”
Gordon received his medal from Susan Lousada, Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, at a ceremony at Cranfield University on November 22.