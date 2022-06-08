A private developer has extended the construction of a range of warehouse units at Double Arches Business Park, Eastern Way, and welcomed in Bubble tea specialist, Bubbleology and Essential Truck Assistance, which provides recovery and roadside assistance for commercial vehicles.

There is a shortage of high quality industrial and warehousing/distribution units across the region and interest from local and national businesses in the new development has been strong. Indeed, both companies have signed five-year leases on units of 9,250 sq ft.

Kirkby Diamond senior surveyor Diccon Brearley, said: “Our client, a private developer, has delivered a fantastic modern development of warehousing and industrial units in a highly convenient location.

Double Arches Business Park.

"It is well documented that units of this type are in very high demand and we therefore expected there to be significant interest from firms looking to relocate or to establish new operations in the region.

“We are therefore delighted to report that we have completed lettings on two neighbouring units, both of 9,250 sq ft.

"To accommodate the companies, we were able to split the 18,531 sq ft unit 16 in two, which meant we were able to complete both lettings in a very short space of time. It is the perfect location for Bubbleology and Essential Truck Assistance and I’m sure they will thrive in their new accommodation.”