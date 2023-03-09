Building society in Leighton Buzzard set to mark 70th birthday with volunteering initiative

A building society in Leighton Buzzard has pledged to celebrate its 70th anniversary by supporting charities, events and organisations.

Harpenden Building Society began its journey in March 1953.

And it says it is committed to continuing its support of local charities, events and organisations, which contribute to the quality of life in the communities they serve. Over the years, various grants and funding to local charities and clubs have been the cornerstone of the society’s community ethos.

Richard Doe, Chief Executive of Harpenden Building Society, during one of the society’s celebratory events at its head office

Also, to celebrate its landmark achievement, it has committed to achieving over 70 hours of employees volunteering, across the year. There are plans to volunteer at local clubs and charities, some of which have personally affected employees during their lives, and which the society is proud to support its colleagues in providing this care and aid to its community.

With branches in Harpenden, Radlett, Leighton Buzzard and Tring, the society will be providing support across different locations. It also has internal events and celebrations planned throughout the year.

Richard Doe, Harpenden Building Society’s CEO said: “We are delighted to mark and celebrate our 70th anniversary this year. We believe we stand for the same principles and foundations that were vital during our inception back in March 1953. Our commitment to our members and our local community remains as strong as ever and we are proud of our history of supporting our community – this will continue for many years to come.