Bus campaigners in Leighton Buzzard are celebrating after hearing a service is to be reinstated – five months after it was stopped.

Services along Meadow Way are to be restarted from September 3, after a summer-long campaign.

Central Bedfordshire Council had said the changes would mean bus travellers could enjoy a new, improved bus service that connects more neighbourhoods to the town centre, with six-months free bus travel until December.

Buses are to return to Meadow Way in Leighton Buzzard in September

It said the new bus network, operated by Arriva and funded by CBC, improves accessibility around the town with improved links to the town centre, local shops and railway station.

But residents claimed they were not consulted over the changes and that many elderly, disabled and other commuters who use buses as a lifeline, would be left isolated with no public transport. A petition, public meetings and a silent protest were organised as residents fought back.

June Tobin, of Leighton Linslade Helpers who led the campaign, said she was “absolutely chuffed” about the decision.

But she added that there was more work to be done, with areas such as Chelsea Green and Golden Riddy still without a service.

"We are encouraging people to use the buses or we will lose it completely. And we don’t have a timetable that is understandable at the moment.”

A bus users meeting is being held at Leighton Linslade town council offices on Tuesday, August 29, from 10am, with all welcome.

On social media Cllr Shaun Roberts said: “GREAT NEWS - buses are coming back to Meadow Way!!! We've just received word that the L3 bus route is going to be amended so that buses will again serve Meadow Way. This will start on 3rd September. Lots of people, including your local Lib Dem Councillors, have been campaigning for this change. I want to give a special shout out to local resident June Tobin who organised several public meetings on this issue. This doesn't solve all the problems we have with buses, but it's a good start.”