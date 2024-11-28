Bus journeys in Central Bedfordshire recover to pre-pandemic levels

Passengers in Central Bedfordshire took more bus journeys last year, recovering to pre-pandemic levels, new figures show.

But across England, 3.6 billion journeys were taken last year, just a seven per cent rise on the year before but well below the 4.1 billion taken before the pandemic.

The Campaign for Better Transport said service provision and frequency must be improved to see more people using the bus.

New figures from the Department for Transport show passengers in Central Bedfordshire took 3.7 million bus journeys in the year to March.

This was up from three million the year before, and was above pre-pandemic levels of 3.3 million.

Silviya Barrett from Campaign for Better Transport said: "It’s encouraging that once again we’re seeing more people take the bus, helped by the £2 bus fare cap making bus travel more affordable in the past year. But to truly see more people using buses more frequently, we need to see a boost to service provision and frequency too.

"We urge the government to introduce a bus service guarantee in the forthcoming Better Buses Bill, to define a minimum level of bus services in every community and ensure that local authorities have the necessary long-term funding to deliver them."

The figures also showed Central Bedfordshire was one of only five areas with comparable data not to see a fall over the last six years, while the last decade has seen the number rise by nine per cent.

Nationally, the number of journeys taken has dropped by 16 per cent since 2018-19, which saw 4.3 billion trips taken.

Meanwhile, separate figures from the Office for National Statistics show bus and coach fares in the first three months of 2024 were six times higher than the same period in 1987, compared with a five-fold increase in train fares and motoring costs rising by around three-and-a-half times.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced in October that the cap on single bus fares in England will rise from £2 to £3 from January 1.