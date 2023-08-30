Around 180 children have received school uniform ready for the new term in September, as a result of Leighton Buzzard Children's Centre’s annual pre-loved school uniform event.

The children’s centre started collecting pre-loved school uniform in June, with the help of local school uniform shop Wear2School, who provided a collection point in their shop.

Staff sorted and folded it, dividing it into different categories. On August 3 the centre opened its doors for the event, with around 120 families attending.

Some of the uniforms available on the day

The centre provided uniforms for around 180 children, ranging from jumpers, blazers, PE kits, shoes, coats, shirts, grey trousers, skirts, shorts, and pinafores. Items left were passed on to The COM Church in Dunstable.

Centre manager Claire Racher said: “This year’s event proved to be the busiest we have ever had, with families queuing for almost an hour beforehand to get their children much-needed uniforms for the new school year. We are so pleased to be able to help parents by providing good condition school uniforms while saving them money.”

The council also has a dedicated cost of living information hub on its website, which is full of information and resources that can help anyone concerned about the cost of living. For more information, visit: www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/cost-of-living.

