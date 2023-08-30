Busiest day ever for annual pre-loved school uniform event in Leighton Buzzard as cost of living crisis bites
Around 180 children have received school uniform ready for the new term in September, as a result of Leighton Buzzard Children's Centre’s annual pre-loved school uniform event.
The children’s centre started collecting pre-loved school uniform in June, with the help of local school uniform shop Wear2School, who provided a collection point in their shop.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Staff sorted and folded it, dividing it into different categories. On August 3 the centre opened its doors for the event, with around 120 families attending.
The centre provided uniforms for around 180 children, ranging from jumpers, blazers, PE kits, shoes, coats, shirts, grey trousers, skirts, shorts, and pinafores. Items left were passed on to The COM Church in Dunstable.
Centre manager Claire Racher said: “This year’s event proved to be the busiest we have ever had, with families queuing for almost an hour beforehand to get their children much-needed uniforms for the new school year. We are so pleased to be able to help parents by providing good condition school uniforms while saving them money.”
The council also has a dedicated cost of living information hub on its website, which is full of information and resources that can help anyone concerned about the cost of living. For more information, visit: www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/cost-of-living.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cllr Hayley Whitaker, executive member for families, education and children, said: “The popularity of this event really demonstrates why it was so important. It takes staff at the children’s centre months of planning to co-ordinate the event, but I know they are extremely pleased to have helped so many families.”