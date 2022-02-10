Businesswoman uses unwanted apples to raise funds for Leighton Buzzard Children’s Centre

A businesswoman has inspired her community to turn unwanted apples into bottled juice, raising vital voucher funds for Leighton Buzzard Children’s Centre.

Grace Willis, founder of Happy Little Eaters, noticed that tonnes of apples were falling from the trees in her village and left to go to waste.

Determined to do something about it, Grace decided to turn the forgotten fruit into juice and sell the product to family, friends, and local food outlets.

Apple collecting (left) and the finished product.

Grace said: "The idea sparked a real community effort, with local people helping with the picking, neighbours dropping off their unused apples, and locals assisting with trips to Chiltern Ridge Apple Farm in Chesham to get the bottles produced.

"The project brought about hope and purpose to the many people that got involved and it has certainly made me focus on others and what we can do to help, which is what life is all about, isn’t it?"

Grace explained that many unexpected benefits arose from the community project, with "neighbours getting to know each other better and children learning the importance of giving back and being outside".

She added: "It brought a much-needed sense of wellbeing and purpose, especially in these uncertain times."

Grace (right) and members of her community were kept very busy collecting all the apples.

Grace, 42, is now putting the sales proceeds towards fruit and vegetable vouchers that young families-in-need can use at their local greengrocers, R Harris and Sons.

Leighton Buzzard Children’s Centre is assisting with Grace’s project to help identity the families most in need of extra support. With 2,064 bottles produced and selling at £3.50 each, Grace is hoping to make over £7,000 for this charity project.

Bottles are currently for sale at The Good Life Refill in Leighton Buzzard.

Grace will be at the Woburn Sands Community Market this Saturday (February 12) from 10am until 2pm selling the last of her apple juice.