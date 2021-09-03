Buzzer Buses celebrates 30 years of serving the people of Leighton Buzzard

Buzzer Buses (Dial-a-Ride) Ltd is celebrating 30 years of providing a caring, friendly, door-to-door transport service to the elderly and disabled of Leighton Buzzard and Linslade this year.

It is a charity existing to provide a safe transport for those unable to use public transport, or for whom no public transport is available.

Founded in 1991, and originally called Leighton & District Transport Association, it formally changed its name to Buzzer Buses in 2005. The charity currently have around 800 members and operate a fleet of eight minibuses, all adapted specifically to allow easy access to those with limited mobility and wheelchair users.

The latest Buzzer Bus

They transport their members to and from hospital and medical appointments, shopping trips and to visit friends and relatives. They also provide day trips for groups visiting local places of interest or garden centres.

These group visits were for up to ten people pre-Covid, but currently the limit is six, although organisers are hoping to be able to increase this number now that some restrictions are being lifted.

In addition, Buzzer Buses provide a small number of school and college trips, transporting predominately special need students to and from places of learning.

A spokesman said: "During the pandemic, during which we had less members using our service, we are proud to have helped deliver prescriptions and provide transport to vaccine centres.

An old Buzzer Bus

"We have just taken delivery of a new bus. We were only able to purchase this thanks to the generous support from many local and national charitable institutions."

During recent years the charity has carried out an average of 24,457 journeys annually, that’s over 470 per week.

She added: "We are proud of the service we provide, and look forward to the next 30 years of continuing to provide our vital service."

You can help the work of Buzzer Buses by nominating them as “your chosen cause” on the Co-Op’s website (until October 2021) or by selecting them as the charity you wish to support on Amazon Smile.

A Buzzer Bus still in service