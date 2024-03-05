Call for action plan and public meeting to tackle Leighton Buzzard flooding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Flooding issues plaguing businesses and residents in Leighton Buzzard have prompted an action plan demand from local Liberal Democrat councillors.

A motion is to be considered at a Central Bedfordshire Council Leighton-Linslade partnership committee meeting to address the scale of these problems.

Leighton Linslade South councillor Chrs Leaman is calling for a multi-agency action plan to be developed to help prevent damaging floods from reoccurring locally.

Drone image of flooding in Leighton Buzzard. Picture: Lowland Rescue

He also wants a public meeting so residents can question the Environment Agency, the Buckingham and River Ouzel drainage board, Leighton-Linslade Town Council and CBC.

There is a desire for “various agencies to bring forward proposals for nature-based solutions to the town’s flooding issues, which could include tree planting upstream or the creation of floodplain meadows”, he explained.

Councillor Leaman has asked for the flooding issue to be considered at the CBC’s sustainable communities overview and scrutiny committee this evening (March 5).

“Flooding is causing increasing problems for residents and businesses across the town,” he warned. “There’s no doubt climate change is going to sadly continue to exacerbate the situation.

The Globe pub Leighton Buzzard was forced to close after heavy rain caused flooding. Picture: Craig Sweetman

“We’re incredibly grateful to local emergency response teams from the various agencies, which have done brilliant work keeping residents safe and informed during the last few months

“As a local community, it’s clear we need answers as to why these flooding issues keep happening. Is it down solely to climate change or is the amount of housing being built around the town having an impact?

“Residents are rightly asking if the Clipstone Brook is being managed properly, and whether drain and gutter cleaning is having an impact.

“Whatever the reasons, we need solutions to the floods that have impacted on residents and businesses recently. The Liberal Democrats would like to see nature-based solutions proposed, which could prevent flooding, increase biodiversity, and help protect and improve our local environment.

“A petition to CBC is being organised by local residents in Lovent Drive, with the support of Leighton Linslade South Liberal Democrat councillor Emma Holland-Lindsay and town councillor Jake Holland-Lindsay.

“It calls on the local authority to coordinate an action plan to tackle issues with Clipstone Brook, which has flooded their street on five occasions since last November.”

Councillor Leaman’s motion to the partnership committee asks it to express concern about increased flooding across Leighton Buzzard, Linslade and the surrounding areas, as well as for the safety of residents and property, local businesses and, wildlife and their habitation.

The proposal suggests this “shows the importance of both the town council and CBC achieving net zero and encouraging others to do the same, while also calling for a public meeting”.

It requests flooding in Leighton-Linslade is placed on a town council environment sub-committee agenda, with an update on progress at a future partnership committee meeting.