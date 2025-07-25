Call to route iconic Tour of Britain cycle race through Leighton Buzzard

A prestigious national cycling race should be routed through Leighton Buzzard, according to a group of enthusiastic bike-riding politicians.

Lib Dem councillors on Central Beds Council have written to the organisers of the internationally renowned Tour of Britain cycling race asking for the town to be included in one of the stages.

The request is being made as Central Bedfordshire prepares to host stage three of the event on Thursday, September 4. The stage is from Milton Keynes to Ampthill, although the full route has yet to be confirmed.

Organisers are being urged by the Lib Dem councillors to allow part of the 2025 tour to pass “through the market town of Leighton Buzzard as a natural and exciting addition” to the stage.

Councillors Shaun Roberts and Emma Holland-Lindsay out cycling

As the largest town in Central Bedfordshire, the councillors suggest “it would only be right” for the tour to make its way there.

In a group statement, Lib Dem Leighton Linslade South councillor Emma Holland-Lindsay, said: “Leighton Buzzard is a thriving, community-focused town, with a strong cycling culture.

“We’ve got both the enthusiasm and the energy to welcome this iconic event to our town. It would be a huge moment for our residents and especially young people to see elite cycling right on their doorstep.”

Lib Dem group leader and Leighton Linslade South councillor Shaun Roberts, added: “Bringing the Tour of Britain to our town would be a huge boost to tourism, local businesses and our wider community. Having the event visit here would enable us to showcase the best of our brilliant and thriving town.”

The Tour of Britain is the UK’s most prestigious cycle race, attracting world-class teams and riders. Central Bedfordshire was announced as a 2025 host region for stage three.

A letter has been sent by the town’s Liberal Democrats to sport and participation director at British Cycling Jonathan Day.

Welcoming the tour to the county, the letter explained: “We would like to express our interest in seeing the tour pass through our wonderful town, as part of the Central Bedfordshire leg.

“Leighton Buzzard is a vibrant market town, and the largest in Central Bedfordshire. It has excellent transport links and an enthusiastic cycling community. Holding a stage in our town would celebrate our local cycling culture, while boosting tourism and engagement across the area.

“Given that stage three is planned to navigate through villages and countryside between Milton Keynes and Ampthill, a diversion via Leighton Buzzard would be geographically convenient and logistically viable.

“Our town centre and the scenic canal corridor would provide both a welcoming backdrop and a safe route for spectators and riders. We kindly request you consider including Leighton Buzzard as part of the official route.

“We’d be delighted to engage with you and your team around route planning, logistics and community initiatives to support the tour’s objectives of promoting inclusive and accessible cycling events. We look forward to your positive response.”

The councillors are waiting now for a response from the Tour of Britain organisers to their request.