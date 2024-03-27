Calls for action to improve walking and cycling routes in Leighton Buzzard

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Calls for action have been made to improve walking and cycling routes in Leighton Buzzard.

Leighton Linslade South Councillors Emma Holland-Lindsay and Shaun Roberts got on their bikes to highlight concerns by cycling around the area to identify the problems,

They were accompanied by resident Chris Stevenson, finding a range of issues from paths leading to nowhere to a lack of dropped kerbs, all of which, they claim, make walking and cycling around the town more difficult.

Cllr Emma Holland-Lindsay said: “We found many areas where things need to be improved to make it easier and safer to walk and cycle. Small changes like putting in dropped kerbs in the right places could make a huge difference.

Cllr Shaun Roberts added: “Our town has seen thousands of new houses built but there is a real lack of proper walking and cycling routes to get around town. With the new leisure centre now back on track it is vital that proper planning happens so people can get there on foot and by bike.”

A spokesperson for Central Beds Council said: “Hearing how people in Leighton Linslade are choosing to cycle is really encouraging, and I truly appreciate their efforts to come up with ideas that will encourage others to use their bikes.

"Their work complements Central Bedfordshire Council's commitment to making it easier for people to ride and walk as their first choice when making journeys. Just last year, the council ran a six-week consultation looking at exactly that, asking local residents to comment on Leighton Linslade's roads and pavements and on what improvements are needed.

"We have now published that work, the Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan, which will act as a blueprint for designing safety and accessibility into our roads and pavements, and secure funding for improvements. This work will be carried out in the coming years, not just for cyclists but also for those who walk, scoot, use wheelchairs, prams and buggies."