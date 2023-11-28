Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents on a new Leighton Buzzard housing estate are calling on people to back proposals for a footpath and safer routes for children getting to school.

Consultations are now being held for walking and cycling routes around the area, and residents are keen to gather support for a path between Seddon Gardens and Nelson Road.

Campaigners Dawn Haynes and Helen Mead said: “When we reserved our properties (January 2022) we were advised that there would be a path between Seddon Gardens and Nelson Road. This would have facilitated safe access to local schools as well as a more direct route to the town centre.

Some of the residents who have signed a petition calling for speed restrictions along Vandyke Road earlier this year. Pic supplied by Hannah Eichler

“As things stand, children are making their way across the field adjacent to Seddon Gardens and crossing the road near to the entrance of Vandyke Upper School. The school entrance is on a sharp bend in the road and there are currently no traffic calming measures in place. We feel this is extremely dangerous.

“We recently enquired of our developer as to the opening of the path in order that children would have a safe place to cross at the existing pelican crossing to the schools on Vandyke Road. However, we have learned that whilst the path had been put in place on the Seddon Gardens side, our developer does not have the permission to open this into Nelson Road.”

A consultation organised by Central Bedfordshire Council is now seeing if there is support for a potential path between Seddon Gardens and Nelson Road as part of its Leighton Linslade Local Cycling & Walking Infrastructure Plan. The consultation runs until December 14.

The duo added: “We are keen to progress the option of this path, not only for the safety of children but also to enable more direct pedestrian/cycling access to the town centre, which could help to reduce congestion on the roads.”

Campaigners want support for a new path near to Vandyke Road

Campaigners are also supporting a petition to improve road safety on Vandyke Road, which they say has become a rat run.

Organisers of the petition say: “We have two major issues. Firstly, extensive development of new housing estates in our immediate vicinity has seen a huge increase in traffic, as the road has become a 'rat run' into town. Secondly, due to the new housing estates, the 'pinch point' which stopped HGVs from using the road has been removed. This has led to an increase in these vehicles driving down the road. This is adding to safety concerns, and is causing structural damage to the road and our properties.”

The petition is calling for a 20mph zone.

Organisers say: “Due to parked cars along the road, and an unwillingness for drivers to give way to oncoming vehicles, we are witnessing cars, lorries and buses mounting the pavement with no regard to school children or other pedestrians who are walking in their path. Unless something is done, there is a real risk that someone may be injured or killed.

“In short. We want the speed restriction reduced to 20mph, we want to see the installation of speed humps, and to stop HGVs using our road.