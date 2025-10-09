Can you help solve mystery of painting at Leighton Buzzard's art exhibition?

An artist is searching to identify two people featured in a mystery painting entitled ‘Ham or cheese and pickle’.

The painting is among a wide variety of artworks contributed by town artists being featured at Leighton Buzzard Art Society’s annual art exhibition at the end of the month.

The painting is a small watercolour which holds a mystery; entitled ‘Ham or cheese and pickle’, it shows a mother and son taking a break from shopping on the steps of the Market Cross.

The painting was created from a sketch by local artist John Trotman taken on a market day towards the end of August. Said John: “The composition appealed to me and I imagined the mother was picking out a lunchtime sandwich for her little boy so I made a quick sketch and a photo for colour reference.

Do you recognise the people in this painting?

"The couple left while I was talking to a passer-by and I didn’t get a chance to show them my efforts. The painting was completed in my studio at home and while the likeness of the pair are nowhere near exact, there is probably sufficient information for them to identify themselves.”

The mystery is, he says, who are the unwitting models?

If they, or anyone who knows who they might be, recognises them and they identify themselves at the exhibition, John is keen to present them with the framed picture on the final day as a thank you for providing interesting subject matter.

The LBAS exhibition is to be held at All Saints Church, in the town centre, between Friday, October 31 and Saturday, November 1. It will be open on both days from 10am to 5pm and feature a range of two and three dimensional artworks by the Society’s growing membership including the winners of the monthly competitions, a special display of works related to the church and portraits of guest sitter, local MP Alex Mayer.

Refreshments will be available at the church cafe.