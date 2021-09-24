Carnival’s Picnic in the Park in Leighton Buzzard provided plenty of family entertainment

Leighton-Linslade Carnival’s Picnic in the Park was held in September this year for the first time and provided plenty of entertainment for children and parents

It's traditional June date was not possible due to Covid restrictions, so organisers changed the date rather than cancel for a second year.

Numbers attending were down slightly on previous years, but those who turned out had a great time. There was yoga with Rocci Yoga, singing and movement with Razzamataz, active storytelling with Yes Let’s!, with activities from Tatty Bumkin, plus Toddlertime and Storytime by Molly on the stage.

Carnival's Picnic in the Park 2021

At the same time there was soft play and inflatables available with free fairground rides from Gumble Amusements sponsored by Harpenden Building Society.

Gully Mouse, from Gullivers in Milton Keynes, was wandering about the park providing photo opportunities for children (and parents too!).

A spokesman said: "Although the start of the day was overcast, the sun came out and it was a nice autumnal day – warm enough for the brave to use the splash park!

"We are now looking forward to June 22, 2022 when we meet again for Carnival’s Picnic in the Park 2022."