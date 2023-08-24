15 pupils achieve top grades across all subjects

Cedars Upper School in Leighton Buzzard is celebrating the ‘remarkable achievement of its Year 11 students’ in this year’s GCSE exam results.

A spokesman said the school was ‘immensely proud to see its students shine brightly with their academic accomplishments’.

The spokesman said: “Amid the backdrop of a few turbulent years in education caused by the pandemic, Cedars Upper School, which is part of Chiltern Learning Trust, has remained committed to providing excellent education and unwavering support to its students.

“The hard work, resilience, and determination of students, staff and teachers have culminated in a resounding success that deserves to be celebrated.

“With a jubilant atmosphere at the school today, students were beaming with smiles after receiving their well-earned results. This year’s GCSE results have reflected the dedication and adaptability of the entire Cedars community.”

Headteacher Mark Gibbs added: "These results are a testament to the remarkable spirit our Year 11 students have shown, facing challenges head-on and emerging victorious.

“We are immensely proud of their achievements and the relentless efforts of our teachers who have gone above and beyond to ensure a nurturing learning environment despite the difficulties. We would also like to extend our thanks to our families for their continuing support.”

He went on to say the celebration of the exceptional results was not only a moment of triumph for the students but also an affirmation of Cedars Upper School’s dedication to fostering an environment where students can thrive academically, emotionally, and socially.

“The results showcase Cedars Upper School’s commitment to academic excellence and the holistic development of its students. As a school known for its innovative teaching methodologies and personalised approach to learning, Cedars has once again demonstrated its ability to inspire and nurture future leaders.”

Among the students achieving top grades across all subjects were: Chloe Adams, Olivia Marchant, Sophia Mills, Oliver Redwood, Tiffany Sakyi, Charmi Sudhini, Billy Taylor, William Watson, Haydon Chamrong, Jenny Davis, James Endicott-Thompso, Lewis Jeans, Thomas Johnston, HIbat Hassan, Isabel Hickson.

Find out more about Cedars Upper School by visiting its website here

1 . Students of Cedars Upper School celebrate GCSE exam results. Sophia Mills and Isabel Hickson joined fellow pupils to celebrate their GSCE exam results Photo: Cedars Upper School Photo Sales

2 . Exam joy for Cedars Upper School students Charmi Sudhini was celebrating exam joy after receiving her GCSE results. Photo: Cedars Upper School Photo Sales

3 . Exam joy for students of Cedars Upper School William Watson was among 15 pupils to achieve top grades in all subjects. Photo: Cedars Upper School Photo Sales