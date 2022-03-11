Celebrate the mum in your life as Leighton Buzzard law firm launches Mother’s Day competition

Bedfordshire residents are being invited to enter a Leighton Buzzard-based law firm's Mother’s Day competition.

In celebration of Mother’s Day later this month (March 27), Osborne Morris & Morgan, is giving the public the chance of winning a £70 Mother’s Day treat bundle, including a bottle of bubbly, chocolates, and a bouquet, provided by Adrienne’s Flowers.

The competition, being held on the firm’s social media, is open to all ages. Entry takes just two minutes and can be done from your phone, tablet or laptop. Entrants must reside within Bedfordshire in order to collect the prize

Osborne Morris & Morgan

To enter, simply like the Osborne Morris & Morgan Facebook page @ommlaw, and comment on the pinned competition post with one thing you most love about your mum. For those who do not have a Facebook account, entries can also be emailed to: [email protected].

Deadline for entries is Monday, March 21, 2022 at 12noon and a winner will be randomly chosen and announced on social media on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Full T&Cs can be found on their website www.ommlaw.co.uk/mothers-day.

Sarah Winters, office manager at West Street-based Osborne Morris & Morgan, said; “We are so excited to once again, run our annual Mother’s Day Competition again this year.