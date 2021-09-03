Celebrating the achievements in Cheddington during pandemic of Chedd-eroo volunteers

The bunting was up, the cakes made and the drinks flowed when a ‘thank you’ celebration was held for Chedd-eroo volunteers at Cheddington Village Hall recently.

Chedd-eroo was set up by Gail Steed and Carol Lister in March 2020, with 105 villagers involved in supporting vulnerable residents in many different ways during the pandemic. This also included setting up a food collection which supported two local foodbanks. These will continue every three months.

Masons Stores, Masons Coach Hire and Neighbourhood Watch co-ordinators worked alongside the group and were included in the ‘thank you’.

Chedd-eroo celebrations

Chedd-eroo were also very proud to be the winner of the ‘Proud of Bucks Local Impact Award’ for the Wing and Ivinghoe Community Board Area.