Celebrating the achievements in Cheddington during pandemic of Chedd-eroo volunteers
105 villagers have been involved in supporting vulnerable residents
The bunting was up, the cakes made and the drinks flowed when a ‘thank you’ celebration was held for Chedd-eroo volunteers at Cheddington Village Hall recently.
Chedd-eroo was set up by Gail Steed and Carol Lister in March 2020, with 105 villagers involved in supporting vulnerable residents in many different ways during the pandemic. This also included setting up a food collection which supported two local foodbanks. These will continue every three months.
Masons Stores, Masons Coach Hire and Neighbourhood Watch co-ordinators worked alongside the group and were included in the ‘thank you’.
Chedd-eroo were also very proud to be the winner of the ‘Proud of Bucks Local Impact Award’ for the Wing and Ivinghoe Community Board Area.
At the celebration, Gail and Carol spoke of some very moving moments over the last 17 months following the kindness shown by volunteers during lonely lockdowns.