Dressed in their traditional gowns and mortar boards, children from the day nursery on Mentmore Road were delighted to receive their scrolls of achievement, before posing for photos in front of themed backgrounds and receiving bespoke graduation frame gifts containing their picture from the day, as well as a poem handwritten by devoted Nursery Practitioner, Claire Sawyer, which reminisced over the children’s time at the setting.

As part of the festivities before heading to school, children and parents enjoyed an array of attractions including garden games, music and food, as well as a photobooth with props and cakes which were created by pre-schoolers for the occasion during special baking activities.

Cedars Day Nursery Quality Manager, Annabelle Lynch explained;