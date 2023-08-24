News you can trust since 1861
Celebrating the ‘Class of 2023’ at Cedars Day Nursery

There were bittersweet celebrations at Cedars Day Nursery in Leighton Buzzard as 33 pre-school children marked the end of their time at the award-winning setting with a special graduation ceremony, surrounded by their friends, families and proud practitioners.
By Lauren ClarkeContributor
Published 24th Aug 2023, 09:05 BST- 1 min read

Dressed in their traditional gowns and mortar boards, children from the day nursery on Mentmore Road were delighted to receive their scrolls of achievement, before posing for photos in front of themed backgrounds and receiving bespoke graduation frame gifts containing their picture from the day, as well as a poem handwritten by devoted Nursery Practitioner, Claire Sawyer, which reminisced over the children’s time at the setting.

As part of the festivities before heading to school, children and parents enjoyed an array of attractions including garden games, music and food, as well as a photobooth with props and cakes which were created by pre-schoolers for the occasion during special baking activities.

Cedars Day Nursery Quality Manager, Annabelle Lynch explained;

“We had such an incredible day celebrating our pre-schoolers as they reach this special milestone and prepare to embark on a new adventure. Although they will be sorely missed by us all, we are confident that their journey with us has given them the best start for beginning school and we can’t wait to hear about what they go on to achieve next.”

