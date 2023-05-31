Celebration event to be held for volunteers who transformed the Meadow Way estate in Leighton Buzzard

Green Team Volunteers

A celebration is set to take place for a team of volunteers who have been working hard to transform an estate in Leighton Buzzard.

A team of seven volunteers have been working on the Meadow Way estate for the past two months. They were enrolled on training and skills course, Green Team, run by community charity Groundwork East funded by Central Bedfordshire Council and Oaklands College.

The team has enhanced the area by clearing paths to create better walkways, improving the flower beds to increase biodiversity, pruning hedges and making raised beds whilst working towards a City & Guilds qualification in Practical Horticulture and Employability Skills whilst gaining valuable experience.

A celebration event will be taking place on June 16 at Meadow Way Community Centre to congratulate the volunteers on their achievement.

Lesley Poulter, Green Skills volunteer, said: “I have been able to learn new things and refresh and developed old skills. It’s a direction I never thought I would take and I am one of the oldest here. Ignore the saying you can’t teach an old dog new tricks because this dog can.”

Neil Forder, another Green Skills volunteer, added: "The project has been very enjoyable and rewarding. The area needed care and it is much nicer now. I have learnt a good mix of horticultural knowledge including indoor and outdoor seeding."

Since May 2022, 96% of participants said the Green Team course had helped improve their confidence and 91% of participants said the course had helped improve their job-seeking ability.