Centenary celebrations for Leighton Buzzard Golf Club

Leighton Buzzard’s Plantation Road golf club is just a day away from the start of its centenary celebrations featuring a range of social and golfing events which will continue through to the autumn.

Whilst early attempts in the 1880s to establish a golf course on land off Grovebury Road failed to flourish, several of the originators were involved in a new attempt when grazing land close to the Knolls in Plantation Road was offered for rent in 1924, with meetings at The Swan Hotel resulting in the formation of an active club on the current site.

The first competitive game was played on May 21, 1925 with membership hitting a target 200 within two years.

Initial playing fees were three guineas for men and two guineas for ladies, with a £175 fee to enable tenants to be compensated for land developed as a nine-hole course.

Leighton Buzzard golfers passing the original club house opened in the 1930s and now enjoying a new life as a coaching centre for Leighton club members and visiitors. A new clock sited adjacent to the first tee to mark the centenary of the club can be seen in the centre of the photograph.

A clubhouse and greenkeeper’s cottage were built and within three years and a Mr Stevenson appointed as professional at a wage of £2 a week.

Caddy fees at the time were 1p a hole; Bill Collins was appointed greenkeeper and steward and the club horse sold in 1928 for £25 to buy a tractor to cut the grass.

Sand extraction continued for many years before additional land became available in 1977. Half a dozen new holes and greens were developed and substantially completed over the next two years as an 18-hole course.

The club has progressively been enhanced over the years, a new two-storey clubhouse developed and opened in 1999, a bespoke course irrigation system and new halfway house installed and significant improvements made to fairways, greens and tees.

Ryder Cup hero Ian Poulter honed his golfing skills at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club

The club has an exemplary record for encouraging new golfing talent with Ryder Cup hero Ian Poulter honing his golfing skills on the Leighton turf, winning his first major trophy, the Italian Open in 2000 and becoming a worldwide star with 17 major tournament wins including two World golf championships. Now attached to the Woburn club, Ian is an honourary member of the Leighton club and is renowned for his support for junior golfers and rising stars, which includes son Luke.

The Leighton club has a full playing membership of over 600, a thriving 75-strong junior membership, players of County and England standard at several age levels and scores of non-playing social members.

With a six-strong team of quality green staff working under the guidance of Course Manager Paul Harris; professional in-house caterers headed by Lee Jagger; experienced professional coaching with Kevin Evans and colleagues, recently recruited general manager Jonathan Dove and an experienced team of administrators, the Leighton club, which is owned by its members and managed by a group of elected board members headed by club president Graham Freer, is widely acknowledged as being one of the top clubs in the region.

The current Club Captain is Trevor McAleese supported by his Vice Captain John Latimer while the 90-strong Ladies Section is Captained by Stephanie Howlett supported by her Vice Josie Sheridan.

As well as the usual range of internal club competitions and inter-club events during the year, the Opening Centenary drive-in on May 21 will be followed by a Centenary party, a Hickory Shaft Texas scramble, a Centenary Summer Ball on September 13 and other golf and social events.