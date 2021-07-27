Central Bedfordshire Libraries invite children to join this year’s Summer Reading Challenge

Central Bedfordshire Council is calling for children to discover a wild reading adventure at their local library during the 2021 Summer Reading Challenge.

This year the theme is Wild World Heroes, with a nature-themed challenge that is supported by the World Wildlife Fund.

The challenge is launching now in all libraries across Central Bedfordshire and will run until Saturday, September 11.

Wild World Heroes. Photo: CBC

Councillor Ian Dalgarno, Executive Member for Community Services at Central Bedfordshire Council explains: “We are delighted to be running the Summer Reading Challenge in our libraries in person again this summer!

“The Summer Reading Challenge is one way we aim to keep children excited and inspired to keep reading, especially over the school holidays. Children's reading can 'dip' during this time if they do not have regular access to books and encouragement to read for pleasure. This can also have a knock-on effect for schools, which can then be playing catch-up in the new term."

To take part, all children need to do is sign up at their nearest library at any time during the challenge. Children must be a member of their library service.

To participate, children of all ages just need to read any six library books of their choice over the summer - books may be borrowed from a local library, requested via the libraries Select and Collect service or children can use e-books, magazines and audio books available from the Virtual Library.

Participants will receive rewards along the way: stickers, a bookmark for reading two books, a pencil for reading for 4 books, and the ultimate reward will be a certificate and medal for those children who complete their six books by Saturday, September 11. Children who complete the challenge will be entered into a lucky dip at their library for the chance to win a Kindle Fire tablet.

There will also be fun activities along the way, such as craft activities available from your local library or online. There will also be a number of other exciting events and activities planned for families during the summer holidays, which will be advertised on the Virtual Library or follow the libraries on Facebook.

Cllr Dalgarno added: "With this year’s theme being ‘Wild World Heroes’, we are sure that those children that get involved will find the challenge will provide them with a good opportunity to enjoy reading over the summer in a fun way that also boosts their reading skills."