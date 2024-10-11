Central Beds Council tackles climate change with new Sustainability Plan

Central Bedford Council has approved a new Sustainability Plan and will work closely with residents and businesses to achieve its new goals.

Central Bedfordshire Council should be on track to meet its carbon neutral goal by 2030, thanks to a new Sustainability Plan agreed by the Council last month.

It has already made significant progress towards its targets through the current Local Plan, improved bus services and the implementation of local walking and cycling infrastructure plans.

The new Sustainability Plan responds to changes in national policy, new technology and evolving local needs.

It concentrates on several issues including the cost of living crisis and energy efficiency, the national emphasis on walking and cycling, adapting to comply with new laws such as the Environment Act, technological developments and extreme weather conditions.

There will be a stronger focus on reducing energy use in council buildings and supporting residents to do the same, helping bring down bills.

The establishment of Active Travel England mirrors the council’s efforts to promote walking and cycling.

The Environment Act emphasises creating and improving natural habitats, together with updated national planning policies and building regulations.

Improvements in electric vehicle (EV) technology and renewable energy solutions like solar power means the financial case for green investment has never been stronger.

More frequent and severe weather events – such as the floods hitting Central Bedfordshire recently – highlight the importance of climate adaptation in the council’s long term planning.

The council will address weaknesses identified in recent climate action assessments with a clearer focus on adapting to climate change.

The refreshed plan will concentrate on four key areas: improving council processes, leading by example, encouraging investment and influencing change.

The council’s executive member for sustainability and climate resilience, Cllr Tracy Wye, said: “Our updated Sustainability Plan ensures that Central Bedfordshire is well prepared to face both current and future challenges posed by climate change.

"By focusing on energy efficiency, sustainable transport and green investment, we are taking significant steps to reduce our carbon footprint and improve the resilience of our communities.

"Our commitment to sustainability is stronger than ever, especially after witnessing the recent extensive flooding across our region. We have approved the refreshed Sustainability Plan and continue to work closely with residents and businesses to achieve the new goals we have set out.”

> Visit https://www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/info/122/climate_change/672/climate_change to read the updated plan.