Saturday the 3rd February saw the Bedfordshire County AGM of the RBL. Members of the Leighton Buzzard Branch committee were in attendance, including both The Chairman and Secretary.

The meeting is used to set out a programme for both The County and Local Branches in the year ahead. Whilst also taking the opportunity to recognise the work of Local Branches.

A number of awards and certificates of recognition were presented on the day.

Mr Stuart Clarke with The Eric Robinson Award.

Leighton Buzzard Branch Chairman; Stuart Clarke, is also the Community Support Officer and Standard Bearer.

As Standard Bearer; Stuart represents both Leighton Buzzard and the County of Bedfordshire. Stuart is regularly seen attending funerals of Ex Service Personnel, whilst also being present at many Civic affairs both locally and at Cross County level.

The County Committee took great pleasure in awarding Stuart 'The Eric Robinson Award' in recognition of all his accomplishments.

The award was presented by Mr Eric Robinson MBE in person.