Chance to get creative as Fun Palace arrives in Leighton Buzzard

Totally Locally Leighton Buzzard is taking part in Fun Palaces 2021 - a free national campaign for culture, and you are invited.

The Fun Palace in Leighton Buzzard will take place on Sunday, October 3 (from 1pm to 6pm) at the Friends Meeting House on North Street. It is being held with the support of Ewemove Leighton Buzzard and with the input of Smart Raspberry Cookery School, BOOK Leighton Buzzard, Ali’s Paper, Razzamataz Theatre School and other local people voluntarily giving up their time to lead sessions.

Fun Palaces are events that bring together arts, science, craft, tech, digital, heritage and sports activities – but above all people – to work together, create together, have fun together, and in doing so, connect our own communities, from the grassroots up. Fun Palaces is all about building connections and learning new skills regardless of age or background.

The Friends Meeting Place

A range of activities are planned in Leighton Buzzard to include:

Pre-bookable activities: cookery session run by Melinda from Smart Raspberry Cookery School; design a book cover run by Jen from BOOK Leighton Buzzard; bookbinding with Alessia from Ali's Paper; theatre/dance sessions run by Samantha from Razzamataz Theatre School.

Drop-in sessions: print making with Susan Erskine-Jones; tie dying (using natural dyes) with Haidee Drew; wild edibles sensory quiz with Kathryn Clover; travel destination quiz and advice with Sarah Cripps.

Due to Covid-19 several of the activities will be pre-bookable only and will be limited in number. Others are drop-in on the day. For the full programme of activities, including those which need to be prebooked, see Eventbrite – https://tinyurl.com/funpalacelb2021, email [email protected] or phone 0781 2024096.

Since 2014, a total of 2,100 Fun Palaces have been made across the UK and worldwide in range of different locations such as shops, libraries, theatres, museums or any other welcoming community spaces indoors and out. Over 40,000 local people (“Makers”) have made Fun Palaces happen with 650,000 people taking part.