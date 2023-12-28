Charity calling on Leighton Buzzard people to help bring festive cheer to the elderly

Recycle your unwanted Christmas gifts by donating them to Age UK and help raise funds to support older people struggling this winter

Christmas may be almost over, but that doesn’t mean the festive spirit has to end.

The Age UK shop in Leighton Buzzard is encouraging people to extend the season of goodwill by donating their unwanted Christmas presents to help the charity raise funds so it can continue to run its vital services that support older people who are struggling this winter.

Winter can be one of the toughest and most challenging times of year for older people. The cold weather can affect older people’s health and make it harder to get out and about, exacerbating feelings of isolation and loneliness. Added to this, increasing energy bills and the ongoing cost of living crisis, mean many older people are struggling to survive on a limited income.

The Age UK shop in Leighton Buzzard.

Cathie Cassidy, manager at the Age UK Leighton Buzzard shop, said: “It can be difficult to know what to do with gifts that will never be used, or that you don’t want. That’s why we’re asking local residents to donate them to the Age UK shop. Not only will you be doing your bit for the environment by joining the sustainability movement, but donations will help Age UK to raise much-needed funds to support older people who need help throughout the winter months and all year round.”

The Leighton Buzzard shop is on Lake Street.

At what can be a difficult time, Age UK’s support services, including its free national advice line, telephone friendship service and The Silver Line Helpline, become invaluable lifelines for the most vulnerable older people.

•The Silver Line Helpline, founded by Dame Esther Rantzen and now part of Age UK, is free and available 24 hours a day for any older person who would like a friendly chat.

•Age UK’s telephone friendship service matches older people with a volunteer who shares similar interests, to really get to know each other through weekly telephone calls.

•The charity’s free and confidential advice line is staffed by friendly people and backed up by subject experts on issues like pensions and social care, equipping it to provide support about a wide range of topics that tend to impact in later life. It is open every day of the year.

Last year more than 200,000 calls were answered by the advice line, while almost 240,000 calls were supported by the telephone friendship service. In 2022 The Silver Line Helpline answered around 500 calls on average each day.

Age UK shops raise funds to support these vital services, with items donated being sold on to be loved again. As well as raising funds so that Age UK can continue its vital work, by recycling gifts people will also be helping to reduce waste. Whether it’s the novelty socks you were gifted, a book you’ve already read or a jigsaw you’ll never finish, donating your unwanted presents to the Age UK shop will support older people.

