A Leighton Buzzard charity comedy night is continuing to raise funds for two causes close to the organiser's heart.

The Roadhouse Comedy Night is returning on December 8 at 8pm at The Royal British Legion with comedy/drama writer and director Neil Ben, and Hazel Donovan, who will take guests on a journey through her life.

Advertisement

Tickets can be either paid for beforehand or on the night by emailing [email protected].

The poster for the Christmas event, and right, fun and laughter at the club in November. Images: Barney Cole.

It’s back after the November comedy night, held by Barney Cole, raised cash for Macmillan Cancer Support and the Chronic Granulomatous Disorder (CGD) Society in honour of Barney's friend and nephews.

Barney, who works as a carer, used to look after Leighton Buzzard resident Rhona Stone, who died from cancer aged 71, while his two nephews, Ben, eight, and Bobby, seven, both have CGD, a rare disorder that prevents the immune system fighting off certain infections.

Advertisement

Barney told the LBO: "The proceedings were kicked off by the professional Alpha Male that is Johnny Murph, who as master of ceremonies, prepared the audience for the lovely Camille Roberts who was visiting from New York and started off the show well. The talented musician Phil Alexander then raised the bar higher or lower for the audience's preference during a vast repertoire of his songs.