Charity holds jobs fair in Leighton Buzzard for people looking for a career with children and young people

The Macintrye site in Wingrave - Google Maps

If you are looking for a career in education or care then a local jobs fair could be just for you.

A national charity is holding a jobs fair in Leighton Buzzard this month, with vacancies at its school and children’s homes in the town and in Wingrave.

The Macintyre charity provides learning, support and care for more than 1,200 children, young people and adults who have a learning disability and/or autism at locations across England and Wales.

In its invitation to the jobs fair the charity said: “Are you looking for a more rewarding role that makes a difference? Why not work with colleagues who are passionate about supporting children and young people to develop and grow.

“Join us for an informal chat to find out more about the opportunities - full-time, part-time, term-time and flexible hours available. We have vacancies at our school and children's homes at Wingrave and in Leighton Buzzard.

"To do this work well, you'll share our values and our vision, but you don't have to have experience - we can teach you the skills you'll need, free of charge.

The fair is being held on August 29 from 10am to 4pm at Leighton Buzzard Rugby Club. There is no need to book.

Or you can contact the charity on 01908 357016 or [email protected].