Check out this incredible Eaton Bray 5-bedroom home from the 16th century - with a heated pool and a summerhouse

This stunning country home is packed full of character and historic features – plus, who doesn’t love a heated pool?

The Old House in Eaton Bray is a Grade II Listed home from the 16th century, which has been updated to make the perfect country retreat. The charming property is on the market with Fine & Country for £1,595,000 – one can dream, right?

The home has a whopping five – yes, five – bedrooms, and plenty of living space for all of the family. There is also a well-sized outdoor electric heated pool and a fabulous detached summerhouse, which can alternatively be used as a studio. Perfect for those glorious summer evenings.

Shall we take a look inside?

1 . Exterior What a beauty! Despite being updated for a 21st-century family, The Old House has still kept some of its historic charm. Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen There is a fitted kitchen/breakfast room which acts as the hub of the home, which has a range of base and wall mounted units. Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The kitchen also has a glazed dresser, a four oven-fired Aga, a butlers sink, and a feature central breakfast island - very fancy! Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales