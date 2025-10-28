Checks taking place across Central Bedfordshire in run-up to Bonfire Night

Central Bedfordshire Council's Trading Standards team is set to visit retailers in the run-up to Bonfire Night to ensure they are complying with relevant legislation

Checks are taking place across Central Bedfordshire in the run-up to the Bonfire Night celebrations, to ensure fireworks retailers are following all required legislation.

Members of Central Bedfordshire Council’s Trading Standards team are set to visit retailers across the area to ensure that fireworks are being stored safely, that the correct licences are in place and that all products meet the required standards.

During inspections last year Trading Standards officers found illegal, higher-hazard fireworks being stored at a shop, breaching its explosives licence.

The fireworks were seized by officers with the shop subsequently having its licence revoked.

Suppliers are being encouraged to stock quieter fireworks, with retailers reminded that it is illegal to sell fireworks to anyone under the age of 18.

Residents are being urged to look for CE safety marks when purchasing fireworks, to ensure they meet UK safety standards.

Among the scheduled organised firework displays in the area are at The Five Bells pub in Stanbridge on Saturday, November 1 from 8pm, with limited tickets for this available online.

Also on November 1 fireworks are taking place at Thorn Park in Houghton Regis, organised by the town council. Entry is free with gates open for fairground rides and food from 2pm, before the display starts at 6.30pm.

On the same date a fireworks display is taking place at The Secret Farm on Blunham Road in Moggerhanger at 8pm, with live music taking place both before and after the show from 5pm to 7pm and 8.30pm to 10.30pm.

On Saturday November 8 a reduced noise fireworks display takes place on The Millennium Green in Soulbury from 7.15pm, with tickets available online.

Mead Open Farm in Leighton Buzzard is also holding its family fireworks and farm fun evening on November 8, with tickets including access to the farm from 2pm, prior to the fireworks display at 7pm.

