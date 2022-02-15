Cheddington artist launches 'Hand Crafted' exhibition

Cheddington artist Hannah Heys will be exhibiting at the Queens Park Arts Centre, Aylesbury, with her display ‘Hand Crafted: a celebration of colour and craftsmanship with a conscience'.

Combining her passion for contemporary design and detailed craftsmanship, the textiles artist uses tufting and latch hooking to create rugs, wall hangings and cushions.

2021 saw the launch of her debut collection from ‘Hannah Heys Textiles’, as part of Bucks Art Weeks, and she has continued to go from strength to strength.

Hannah Heys Textiles

Hannah told the LBO: "This range of hand-crafted, eco conscious homeware has been brightening interiors ever since through bold colours and plenty of positivity.

"I weave sustainable practices in to all my pieces, from sourcing reclaimed yarns where suitable, British Wool where possible, off cuts from previous projects where practical, and ensure that each piece is made with longevity at the core."

The artist's latest exhibition sees pieces from her debut collection combined with some new, unseen pieces exclusively for the exhibition.

A range of Hannah’s wall hangings, rugs and cushions will also be on display.

Hannah added: "There will be something for everyone with prices ranging from just £20 for a miniature wall hanging to £1,200 for my largest hand latch hooked wall hanging, as well as insights into my contemporary designs and luxurious, handcrafted finish - a modern twist on traditional textile techniques."

The exhibition will run from February 21 – March 9.

February 21 – 27 (Half Term)

Monday - Friday: 10am - 4pm

Saturday and Sunday: Closed

February 28 - March 9

Monday to Thursday: 10am – 9.30pm

Friday: 10am – 4pm

Saturday: 10am – 12.30pm

Sunday Closed