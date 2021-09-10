Cheddington artist proud to debut new collection at Bucks Art Week

An eco-conscious artist was delighted to exhibit her new work in Woburn Sands this summer.

Hannah Heys, from Cheddington, was proud to showcase her pieces during Bucks Art Week, as she debuted her 'Hannah Heys Textiles' collection.

It was the entrepreneur's first year sharing a space with local artist Georgia Elliott, who kindly invited Hannah to display work in her studio for the event.

Left: Hannah Heys. Right: Alison, Georgia and Hannah. Photo: Hannah Heys.

Hannah told the LBO: "It was a joy to spend time with such a talented artist, bounce ideas off each other and learn more about her process. I found it really inspirational.

"Whilst I enjoyed being able to work alongside fellow artists for the first time in 18 months, the highlight had to be finally being able to share my debut collection in-person for the first time."

Hannah combines traditional methods such as latch hooking and rug tufting with modern aesthetics to create a unique range of homewares.

Visitors from Beds, Bucks and even Cambridgeshire made the trip to see the exhibition, while Hannah and Georgia were also thrilled to have the work of glass artist Alison Vincent on display.

Hannah said: "Alison's nature inspired hot glass sculptures prompted lots of interesting conversations and I not only now have a better understanding of the process, but a great respect for such a difficult and dangerous skill.

"The reception and reaction truly was fantastic and being able to share the personality of each piece in person, from the contrasting linings in my cushions, to the hand finished bound or folded edges of my rugs is something I really enjoyed."