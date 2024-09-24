Cheddington takes overall title as winners in Best Kept Villages competition

Cheddington receives the Sword of Excellence, for best overall winner, and the Defraine Cup, during the presentation of trophies for the 2024 Bucks Best Kept Villages competition

Cheddington won the Sword of Excellence after being crowned the best overall winner of the 2024 edition of the Buckinghamshire Best Kept Villages competition.

Ten prizes were handed out in total, with Cheddington also triumphing in the DeFraine Cup, for villages with a population of between 1,500 and 3,000 people, while Waddesdon finished runner-up in this category.

In the Gurney Cup, for villages with a population of up to 500 people, Weedon were the winners, with neighbouring Aston Abbotts the runner-up.

The Morris Cup trophy, for villages with populations of between 500 and 1,500 people, went to Cuddington, with Tingewick finishing as runners-up.

Competition chairman Bill Chapple, right, presents Stewkley with the Tindall Cup, a category for winners of the previous edition of the Bucks Best Kept Villages competition

The Michaelis Cup, for towns with a population of more than 3,000 people, went to Marlow, with Buckingham the runner-up.

The Pushman Cup, for villages and towns with a rural population of more than 3,000 people, was won by Burnham, with Haddenham finishing as runner-up.

In the Tindall Cup, a category for cup winners in the previous edition, Stewkley claimed the trophy, with Wendover the runners-up.

Other prizes included the Dashwood Trophy, which went to the best runner-up not to have won a trophy in the past five years, with that accolade going to Waddesdon.

The Fisher Ryman Cup, for continuing commitment to the values and objectives of the competition, was won by East and Botolph Claydon, with Buckingham winning the community award.

The trophies were presented to the winners on Saturday September 21, with competition chairman Bill Chapple commenting on this year’s event: “Thank you to all those villages and towns who took part in this year’s competition and congratulations to the winners.

“The standard of entries was again very high and showed how much diverse community effort is put in to keep our villages and towns looking so nice.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our sponsors - The Buckinghamshire Council, Milton Keynes Council, RT Machinery (Winchendon), CloudyIT (Buckingham), The Buckingham Designer, the Audley Group and Motts Travel without whose support we wouldn’t be able to run the competition.

“We are now looking forward to a similarly successful competition in 2025.”