Children at Leighton Buzzard lower school grow their own veg thanks to help from housebuilder

Leighton Buzzard neighbours may have found they’re getting a little more peas and quiet recently after pupils from a lower school have been busy growing their own produce.

To help make the town a more sustainable place to live, Redrow South Midlands, which is currently building at Leestone Park on Heath Road, tasked pupils from Leedon Lower School to grow their own vegetables after donating gardening equipment.

To ensure the children have just the thicket to create their vegetable patches, Redrow South Midlands donated gardening gloves, soil, vegetable seeds, and a garden trug for their produce to grow in.

With their brand-new equipment delivered, pupils from Leedon Lower School spent no time mossing around, and quickly got to work setting up a new ‘gardening club’ for green-fingered pupils.

Richard Benson, Headteacher at Leedon Lower School, said: “Spring is in full bloom at Leedon Lower School thanks to Redrow South Midlands’ generous donation. The children have loved putting their gardening gloves on and keep eagerly tending to their vegetables each morning. We’re looking forward to putting our home-grown vegetables to good use in a few months’ time and I know pupils can’t wait to sample our produce.”

Andrew Newman, Head of Sales at Redrow South Midlands, said: “Here at Redrow South Midlands, we’re always looking for new ways to encourage thriving communities – not just at the developments we build, but in our local communities too.

“Good to Grow Day offered the perfect opportunity to reach out to local primary schools and task them with the challenge of growing their own vegetables. We all remember marvelling at seeing something grow for the first time when we were children, and so we wanted to build on this curiosity by nurturing a passion for growing produce among Leighton Buzzard youngsters.