Children from Leighton Buzzard school create wildlife themed artwork for new housing development

Artwork by children from a Leighton Buzzard school is now on display at Barratt homes’ show home and sales suite at Clipstone Park.

The challenge of creating striking artwork was presented to the children at Beaudesert Lower School, allowing their imagination to run free with artwork including animals ranging from penguins to imaginary creatures.

The winning design crafted by Ellie pictured a magnificently drawn dragon which can now be seen in the development’s sales suite, with the runners up displayed in the show home on Briggington Way. The children were then rewarded with a £10 book token in return for their hard work.

Marc Woolfe, head of sales for Barratt North Thames, said: “A tough challenge was presented to Beaudesert Lower School’s students, and they did not disappoint! We were so impressed by each entry, and it was so hard to decide on a winner. Here at Clipstone Park, wildlife and biodiversity is at the heart of what we do with all properties being EPC A or B rated, as well as a range of other eco-credentials across the site. As a result, educating young people on the importance of green living is a key priority for us, and we thank Beaudesert Lower School for their participation and incredible efforts. I am certain that their artwork will bring many smiles to the local community as it did to us.”

Beaudesert Lower School’s headteacher, Vanessa Pearce added: “We want to equip our students with the best knowledge of their environment and how to look after it as much as possible, so we are thankful to Barratt North Thames for inspiring our students and boosting their confidence in getting creative. Not only was the competition incredibly fun for our students to partake in, but it also gave them insight into the building of sustainable communities and what can be done to help protect wildlife at developments on their doorstep such as Clipstone Park. The students loved participating in the competition, and it was so heart-warming to see their hard work to be appreciated, they especially loved going to see the show home and sales suite!”