Christmas appeal to support Leighton Buzzard families who've faced suicide, domestic abuse and life-changing accident
Traci is hoping to raise £1.5k for three families in need
A Leighton Buzzard woman is organising a Christmas appeal for families affected by suicide, domestic violence, and a life-changing car accident.
Traci Forsythe, 54, is hoping to raise £1,500 to help three families in need this Christmas, as the money will help the parents to pay off rising bills and afford food and presents. She is also appealing for donations of toys to help bring festive cheer and a "Christmas miracle" to their children.
Traci told the LBO: "If you met these families, even if you met them for five minutes, you would be affected with how hard life is for these people. The lady from the domestic abuse case, she was covered in cigarette burns. I'm hoping to make life that little bit better for them. If you can donate a toy from the pound shop, it all adds up. All I'm asking for is to make these children smile at Christmas."
The first family that Traci has chosen involves a young mum who has been left disabled after a car accident. The husband has had to quit work to take care of her and their two young boys, meaning the family now relies on a food bank for meals.
Traci said: "They, like everyone else in the county, are struggling to pay everyday bills and are worrying that they won’t be able to afford presents for the children. Just a few toys for the boys, or [money] to help with the Christmas dinner or to top up on the prepayment gas and electric meters would be a massive help."
The second family is a mum with three boys. The boys' father died by suicide in 2022.
Traci explained: "They have had to leave the family home they shared with the dad, as the mum cannot afford to pay for the rent and the bills on her own, despite working two jobs. She is so worried that this Christmas is going to be a bad one, as it’s the first one without their dad - and even more daunting that she cannot afford to buy them presents as well."
The third family Traci has chosen is a mum with three children who escaped a very physical and abusive relationship with nothing but some of the children's clothes while her abuser was at work. They are now in temporary accommodation waiting for a property to become their permanent home.
Traci said: "The mum relies on the church and food banks in order to feed the family. She hasn’t been able to put her heating on in order to cook the girls a hot meal, and if the girls are really hungry then she will go without. She would love to be able to afford presents for her girls."
Traci was involved with local campaign last Christmas to help a family in need, whilst also gifting some donations to Leighton Buzzard charities. So far donations have raised over £1,100. Some of the toy donations will also be going to a local mum who has struggled to receive benefit payments.
You can donate to the GoFundMe here.
If you have been affected by issues raised in this story you can contact Samaritans free on 116 123 or email [email protected]
If you can donate a toy or gift for the families’ wish lists below, please call Traci on: 07887425414. Traci would also like to thank Clare (and friends), Sam, Rachel, Lin S, and Lynn W, who have gone “above and beyond” to help all of the families.
WISH LISTS
FAMILY ONE
Child one - aged three (male)
Sweets and chocolate
Hot wheels
Anything to with Spider-Man
Cars and tractors
Blocks or bricks or Duplo (anything he can build)
Role play toys
Gloves, hat, scarf
Jigsaws
Child two - aged six (male)
Giant strawberry sweets or chocolate
Dinosaurs/Jurassic world
Arts and crafts
Pencils and colouring books
Pokémon toys
Anything animal related
Gloves, hat, scarf
Jigsaws
Young children’s board games to play with little brother
FAMILY TWO
Child one - aged seven (male)
Chocolates, sweets or crisps
Pokémon toys
Manchester United memorabilia
Gloves, hat, scarf
Nerf guns and targets
Sports Direct voucher
Child two - aged ten (male)
Sweets and chocolates
Anything to do with Toy Story
Bullseye teddy from the Toy Story
Arts and Crafts
Fifa 2022 for Xbox One
Chelsea memorabilia
Child’s smart watch
Gloves, hat, scarf
Lego
Sports Direct voucher
Child three - aged 13 (male)
Sweets or chocolates
Power tools or tools (Traci has already had a power drill, an electric sander, and a router donated to make up a tool set, so the lad can do DIY with his with his Mum or Grandad, and carry on the hobby he used to do with his father).
Gloves, scarf, hat
Sports direct/JD Sports gift cards
Gift cards for Screwfix/Toolstation/ Homebase
Lego
Any wooden tractor/car building kits
FAMILY THREE
Child one - age 15 (female)
Slippers, size 8, women's
PJs size adult size 14
Bath bombs
Loves anything makeup/bath/shower related
Gift card for Primark, Peacocks or New Look
Fluffy socks
Face masks
Hot chocolate gift set
Child two - age 10 (female, but doesn't describe herself as 'girly')
Slippers, adult size, six
PJs age 14 to15
Dressing gown, Medium
Art set/items
Bluetooth light up speaker
Gift card for Primark or Peacocks
Fluffy socks
Hot chocolate gift set
Oodie one-size (women’s)
Child three - aged three
Washimals
Slippers size 8 junior
PJ's, size 3 to 4
Age 3 to 4 outfit
Baby Annabelle and spare clothes
Paddington Bear memorabilia
Hot chocolate
Socks
FAMILY FOUR
Child one - aged five (female)
Anything Barbie, including clothes size 7 to 8
Make up
Barbie dolls
Barbie water bottle
Child two - aged eight (female)
Spy Ninjas top/hoodie eight to nine
Spy Ninjas toys
A big rainbow teddy bear
Paw Patrol set
