Christmas appeal to support Leighton Buzzard families who've faced suicide, domestic abuse and life-changing accident

A Leighton Buzzard woman is organising a Christmas appeal for families affected by suicide, domestic violence, and a life-changing car accident.

Traci Forsythe, 54, is hoping to raise £1,500 to help three families in need this Christmas, as the money will help the parents to pay off rising bills and afford food and presents. She is also appealing for donations of toys to help bring festive cheer and a "Christmas miracle" to their children.

Traci told the LBO: "If you met these families, even if you met them for five minutes, you would be affected with how hard life is for these people. The lady from the domestic abuse case, she was covered in cigarette burns. I'm hoping to make life that little bit better for them. If you can donate a toy from the pound shop, it all adds up. All I'm asking for is to make these children smile at Christmas."

Traci wishes to bring families Christmas cheer. Image: Traci Forsythe.

The first family that Traci has chosen involves a young mum who has been left disabled after a car accident. The husband has had to quit work to take care of her and their two young boys, meaning the family now relies on a food bank for meals.

Traci said: "They, like everyone else in the county, are struggling to pay everyday bills and are worrying that they won’t be able to afford presents for the children. Just a few toys for the boys, or [money] to help with the Christmas dinner or to top up on the prepayment gas and electric meters would be a massive help."

The second family is a mum with three boys. The boys' father died by suicide in 2022.

Traci explained: "They have had to leave the family home they shared with the dad, as the mum cannot afford to pay for the rent and the bills on her own, despite working two jobs. She is so worried that this Christmas is going to be a bad one, as it’s the first one without their dad - and even more daunting that she cannot afford to buy them presents as well."

The third family Traci has chosen is a mum with three children who escaped a very physical and abusive relationship with nothing but some of the children's clothes while her abuser was at work. They are now in temporary accommodation waiting for a property to become their permanent home.

Traci said: "The mum relies on the church and food banks in order to feed the family. She hasn’t been able to put her heating on in order to cook the girls a hot meal, and if the girls are really hungry then she will go without. She would love to be able to afford presents for her girls."

Traci was involved with local campaign last Christmas to help a family in need, whilst also gifting some donations to Leighton Buzzard charities. So far donations have raised over £1,100. Some of the toy donations will also be going to a local mum who has struggled to receive benefit payments.

You can donate to the GoFundMe here.

If you have been affected by issues raised in this story you can contact Samaritans free on 116 123 or email [email protected]

If you can donate a toy or gift for the families’ wish lists below, please call Traci on: 07887425414. Traci would also like to thank Clare (and friends), Sam, Rachel, Lin S, and Lynn W, who have gone “above and beyond” to help all of the families.

WISH LISTS

FAMILY ONE

Child one - aged three (male)

Sweets and chocolate

Hot wheels

Anything to with Spider-Man

Cars and tractors

Blocks or bricks or Duplo (anything he can build)

Role play toys

Gloves, hat, scarf

Jigsaws

Child two - aged six (male)

Giant strawberry sweets or chocolate

Dinosaurs/Jurassic world

Arts and crafts

Pencils and colouring books

Pokémon toys

Anything animal related

Gloves, hat, scarf

Jigsaws

Young children’s board games to play with little brother

FAMILY TWO

Child one - aged seven (male)

Chocolates, sweets or crisps

Pokémon toys

Manchester United memorabilia

Gloves, hat, scarf

Nerf guns and targets

Sports Direct voucher

Child two - aged ten (male)

Sweets and chocolates

Anything to do with Toy Story

Bullseye teddy from the Toy Story

Arts and Crafts

Fifa 2022 for Xbox One

Chelsea memorabilia

Child’s smart watch

Gloves, hat, scarf

Lego

Sports Direct voucher

Child three - aged 13 (male)

Sweets or chocolates

Power tools or tools (Traci has already had a power drill, an electric sander, and a router donated to make up a tool set, so the lad can do DIY with his with his Mum or Grandad, and carry on the hobby he used to do with his father).

Gloves, scarf, hat

Sports direct/JD Sports gift cards

Gift cards for Screwfix/Toolstation/ Homebase

Lego

Any wooden tractor/car building kits

FAMILY THREE

Child one - age 15 (female)

Slippers, size 8, women's

PJs size adult size 14

Bath bombs

Loves anything makeup/bath/shower related

Gift card for Primark, Peacocks or New Look

Fluffy socks

Face masks

Hot chocolate gift set

Child two - age 10 (female, but doesn't describe herself as 'girly')

Slippers, adult size, six

PJs age 14 to15

Dressing gown, Medium

Art set/items

Bluetooth light up speaker

Gift card for Primark or Peacocks

Fluffy socks

Hot chocolate gift set

Oodie one-size (women’s)

Child three - aged three

Washimals

Slippers size 8 junior

PJ's, size 3 to 4

Age 3 to 4 outfit

Baby Annabelle and spare clothes

Paddington Bear memorabilia

Hot chocolate

Socks

FAMILY FOUR

Child one - aged five (female)

Anything Barbie, including clothes size 7 to 8

Make up

Barbie dolls

Barbie water bottle

Child two - aged eight (female)

Spy Ninjas top/hoodie eight to nine

Spy Ninjas toys

A big rainbow teddy bear

Paw Patrol set

Freddie Fox bear characters