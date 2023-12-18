Don't forget the right day to put the bins out

Christmas decorations sit on top of rubbish in a bin waiting to be collected. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Christmas is coming and so are the bin men – but probably not on the day you expect them.

Don’t get caught out as bin collections change over the Christmas and New Year holidays.

As well as adjustments to the days bins are collected the opening times of the council’s recycling centres will also change to accommodate for bank holidays. There will also be a collection service for your real Christmas trees, once the festivities are over.

Please put your wheelie bin or bag out by 7am on the revised collection dates.

Christmas 2023 changes to collections:

Monday, December 25 to Saturday, December 23

Tuesday, December 26 to Wednesday, December 27

Wednesday, December 27 to Thursday, December 28

Thursday, December 28 to Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 to Saturday, December 30

New Year changes to collections for 2024 are:

Monday, January 1 to Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 to Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 to Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 to Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 to Saturday, January 6.