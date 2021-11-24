Christmas boost by Leighton Buzzard charity to children rescued from modern slavery

Hundreds of children affected by modern slavery will enjoy a brighter Christmas this year thanks to Leighton Buzzard-based charity KidsOut.

The charity, which aims to improve the lives of disadvantaged children, has donated hundreds of toys to children rescued from slavery or trafficking in the UK.

National Anti-Slavery charity City Hearts supports more than 300 children across its sites, many of whom are the children of rescued slaves, or who were exploited themselves, either through domestic servitude, forced labour, county lines gangs, or trafficked for benefit fraud.

Angela from Kids Out and Megan Reeves of City Hearts (left to right)

There are an estimated 136,000 people trapped in modern slavery in the UK. City Hearts has supported more than 3,000 men, women and children who managed to escape their captors. They are looked after in nine safe houses or as part of community outreach programmes and are supported in their recovery and integration back into society.

City Hearts Services Manager Kirsty Hart, said: “We are totally blown away by the generosity of KidsOut. They have gone above and beyond to support us in bringing joy to over 300 children across all our locations. This includes children in our safe houses as well as those whose families are integrating back into the community with our outreach programmes.

"The quality of the presents is incredible, and has far exceeded our expectations. Thank you so much KidsOut, there will be many happy faces on Christmas Day!”

If you would like to support survivors of modern slavery this Christmas, please get in touch with City Hearts by emailing [email protected]For more information, visit https://cityhearts.global

Sami from City Hearts, Angela from Kids Out, Barney from Kids Out (left to right)