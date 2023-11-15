Christmas Festival Weekend kicks off festive season in Leighton-Linslade

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The town’s eagerly anticipated Christmas Festival Weekend kicks off the festive season in Leighton-Linslade with a three-day extravaganza planned for next weekend.

The festive fun starts on Friday, November 24, with a Christmas market offering handmade crafts and gifts, funfair and a stage programme featuring a host of live entertainment from 4pm in the run-up to the Christmas lights switch-on ceremony and fireworks display at 7pm.

The action all takes place in the High Street with a festive food-court in nearby Church Square offering freshly made hot street food, perfect for a winter evening with fun and games from the town's cheeky elves keeping everyone entertained.

Next weekend's Christmas Festival Weekend promises some fabulous live entertainment

On Saturday, November 25, the annual Leighton Fun Runners Santa Dash will take place from Parson’s Close Recreation Ground with hundreds of Santas dashing through the streets of Leighton-Linslade.

The festive markets also continue with the Charter Market taking place alongside the Handmade and Craft Market with special appearances by Sparky The Robot and local performing groups to bring some festive cheer to the town centre.

From 11am on Sunday, November 26, a vast range of festive shopping opportunities will entice shoppers along the high street, perfect for those looking for that unique gift, along with Christmas decorations and novelties.

Visitors will also be treated to performances from Wendy Sings & LSJ Trio, while Sami Sleigh, Lairy Fairy & The Christmas Puddings alongside some naughty sofa driving Santas will fill the market with the sounds of laughter, mischief and mayhem.

Santa will be guest of honour at the Leighton-Linslade Christmas Festival Weekend

There will also be an opportunity to purchase hot food and drinks, with a last chance to visit the funfair in the town centre.

A spokesman for Leighton-Linslade Town Council said: “We're looking forward to the upcoming Christmas weekend so get ready for an amazing line-up of festive activities including the Christmas Lights Switch On, Fireworks Display, Christmas Market, Fun Fair, Free Family Activities and live entertainment.”

