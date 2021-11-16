Christmas Tree Festival returns to Leighton Buzzard's All Saints Church

All Saints Church in Leighton Buzzard will be the place to visit this coming weekend (November 19-21) when organisations from throughout the area will be staging a huge display of Christmas trees and Christmas tableaux with the theme “Christmas Past, Present and Future”.

Organisers say that they won’t know exactly how the church will look until the event itself but expect it to be spectacular.

“It is up to those who have decided to take part. Past experience indicates we are in for some highly imaginative displays to mark the beginning of the Christmas season” said a spokesman for All Saints Church.

A previous year’s display

More than 60 organisations are joining in, from local groups including churches, businesses and schools and there will be at least that number of separate displays for visitors to view. On each day of the festival there will be musical entertainment and refreshments served in the church coffee shop.

Admission is free, but donations are invited, to go towards the running costs of the town’s beautiful ancient parish church.

The event opens at 10am on the Friday, with an official opening at 12 noon by the town’s MP, Andrew Selous. It will be open until 5pm.