Citizens Advice Leighton Linslade is looking for voluntary trustees - could you help?

Citizens Advice Leighton Linslade (CALL) is hoping that residents can "make a real difference to their local community" by becoming a volunteer trustee.

CALL is currently looking for volunteers of any age and from diverse backgrounds to become trustees and help the board drive the strategic management and development of CALL to ensure it continues to meet the needs of townsfolk.

The charity is seeking both generalist trustees to join the Board as well as someone with an interest/background in finance or accountancy to become our Treasurer.

Citizens Advice.

A CALL spokesperson said: "The roles are stimulating and varied and provide an opportunity to develop and use your current expertise, skills and knowledge to the benefit of the community.

"In return, you have the opportunity to really connect and understand the local community, meet new people, network and enhance your professional and personal skills."

Citizens Advice Leighton Linslade (CALL) is a small charity that provides information and free, independent advice to help people resolve their problems, including benefits, debt, employment and housing.

The Board meets formally four times a year and informally on a monthly basis in between.

The spokesperson added: "Last year our 45 volunteers and eight members of staff helped almost 2,500 local people with over 11,000 issues – why not join us?"

For more information or an application pack, please contact: Kash Karimzandi, chief officer.