Classic day out for all the family at Dunstable motoring show

It was the Dunstable Classic Motor Rally where a magnificent collection of heritage, vintage and classic cars were seen, a spectacular display of ageless automobiles all in immaculate condition.

Alongside the display were many side shows, live entertainment and charity stalls. As we approach the Jubilee, there were flags and bunting in abundance together with various full-size cut-outs of Her Majesty The Queen.

Dunstable Town Mayor, Cllr Liz Jones, said: “It was a truly wonderful display of classic vehicles.

Mayor Liz Jones at the Dunstable Classic Motor Rally. Photo: John Chatterley

"I think this year we have had a record number of entries and with the glorious weather the town’s residents and their friends are able to enjoy a great day out in Priory Gardens.”

Dunstable Classic Motor Rally. Photo: John Chatterley

Dunstable Classic Motor Rally. Photo: John Chatterley