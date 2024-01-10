Cold water swimmers help raise more than £2k for Aspley Guise animal rescue centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On the 30th of December 5 employees from the National Animal Welfare Trust jumped into a cold outdoor swimming pool in 8 degree weather to raise vital funds for their centre. Incredibly they were joined by 95 other supporters taking part in the charity challenge and together they raised over £2000 for the local animal rescue centre, based in Aspley Guise.

“As has been reported in the press recently NAWT Bedfordshire was hit with an unexpected £23,000 water bill due to an underground leak that we had no idea was there. Our usual bill is £500, so this was a shock.” Says Nicola Leach, fundraising officer at the centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our centre already relies on fundraising and support from the public to keep the centre running – vet bills can easily reach £4000 a month for example – so we’re really grateful to everyone for taking part and helping us raise such a fantastic amount.

Shaun and Carley warm up after their plunge.

“The team from Woburn Lido led by trustee Murray were amazing for hosting the event and helping us organise and promote as it’s not something we’d done before. Linzi the coach was fantastic in leading the sessions and everyone was very well looked after by Stan and Walter the lifeguards.

“The event had a really nice atmosphere to it. For many people it was their first cold water swim, so it felt special to share this experience with them.”

The health benefits of cold water swimming have been well documented but include boosting your immune system, enhancing mental clarity and mood, reducing inflammation and increasing circulation to name just a few.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Carley Farr, the centre’s manager who took the plunge says “It was definitely an experience! I’m so proud of the team for doing it. It was fun… but I don’t think I’m going to become a regular cold water swimmer!”

The NAWT Bedfordshire Team

The National Animal Welfare Trust centre in Bedfordshire is a rehoming centre for cats, dogs and small animals and also has boarding facilities on site in Aspley Guise.