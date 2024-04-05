Come along to Leighton Buzzard Golf Club for a free business networking event

The free Spring networking event is an opportunity to meet like-minded people and grow your business

It’s back! The annual Spring Business Networking event takes place at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club later this month – and you could win £250 towards your own business.

Organised by Leighton-Linslade Town Council, it’s an opportunity for face-to-face introductions between like-minded people, to highlight relevant issues and maintain a communication network so local businesses can benefit from trading with each other by knowing who and what businesses operate in the area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A council spokesperson said: “This is a free and informal networking experience where refreshments will be provided alongside light bites and access to a bar service.

"You will also have an opportunity to meet with other networking groups and to share your details with representatives from businesses both large and small. Free parking is available on site.

“This event (at 6pm on April 24) is open to all businesses, all sizes, sectors and trades. Please come and join us to support our growing business community.”