Come and see Leighton Buzzard Youth Theatre's final show Honk! and help it 'go out with a bang'

Leighton Buzzard Youth Theatre (LBYT) is inviting residents to come and enjoy one last hurrah, as it performs its final production, Honk!

The “stonkingly brilliant” musical comedy is a 21st-century tale of an ugly duckling, which will be great fun for all the family and promote the message that it’s “OK to be different”.

LBYT is run by Terry and Sarah Cavender, who have taken on “the bulk of the work” for almost two decades. However, the time has now come for them to retire.

The poster for Honk!, and right, photos from previous productions Half a Sixpence (top) and Barnum. Photos: LBYT

Danielle Cavender-Handley, 29, musical director of the Leighton Buzzard Youth Theatre, said: “When it was decided that this would be our final show, we wanted to make sure we went out with a bang.

“With that in mind, we deliberately chose a musical which would be a real challenge, knowing that if we could pull it off, it would be a spectacular finale.

"There is no doubt that we have a show to be incredibly proud of.”

LBYT was founded in 1987 by Andy Collier, who ran the group as a business until 2005.

Half a Sixpence, November 2009. Photo: LBYT

Unfortunately, the company was no longer profitable enough to live on, so it was purchased by Terry (musical director at the time) and turned into a charity.

Since then, it has been entirely run by volunteers, with only the instrumentalists being paid.

Remembering its highlights, Danielle said: "Anyone who has been through Youth Theatre will tell you that, far from just being a social club, the group is more like a family. Everyone, no matter their background, previous experience, or starting ability is welcomed into the fold.

"Whilst a sold-out performance, or a standing ovation is always a wonderful thing to experience, the real highlights are often the hidden moments that the audience may never even be aware they're witnessing - a solo line sung by someone who couldn't even speak up to introduce themselves six months ago; the victorious feeling when a tricky dance number goes perfectly after weeks of effort; someone nailing their dialogue so perfectly that the audience is reaching for their tissues."

Joseph, December 2016. Photo: LBYT

Throughout its history, LBYT has worked on 75 productions, with notable shows including Guys and Dolls, Oliver, Carousel, Half A Sixpence, and Me and My Girl, as well as some lesser known and more contemporary pieces.

Danielle, daughter of Terry and Sarah, is the longest serving member of LBYT still currently involved, having first joined the cast aged 10 in 2002.

Remembering that the ethos has always been 'the show must go on!', she laughed: "More than once the stage crew have been drying the wet paint on the scenery with hair dryers, less than an hour to go before the show starts, and we've definitely only got round to sorting the bows during the interval on opening night on several occasions!

"When it comes down to the wire, the entire team - cast and crew, all pull together to get job done."

The Vackees, April 2016. Photo: LBYT

Previous LBYT members have gone on to study at prestigious drama schools including Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, and the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, as well as appearing in West End shows, acting in films and releasing their own music.

Former member, Zachary Rose, said: "Growing up in LBYT was an amazing experience. I've forged friendships and memories that will last a lifetime. Given the opportunity I'd do it all again in a heartbeat. LBYT will be sorely missed but I'm so proud to have been a part of the journey we shared together."

Current member, Madison Bishop, said: "I've loved being part of all the shows that LBYT have produced, especially this last show as this group has been such a big part of my life for the last 10 years. LBYT helped me grow into the person I am today and the team will always be family."

Member Isobel Hooper-Cameron added: "LBYT has been a second family to me for many years and I feel I wouldn't be who I am now without it."

Honk! will be performed at Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre on March 11 at 7.30pm and March 12 at 2pm and 7.30pm.

To book tickets (£10 full/£7.50 concession), please call the box office on 0300 300 8125 or visit www.lbyt.orgDanielle concluded: "In a way, it is fitting that the group's final show should be Honk!, since LBYT has always been a home for people who may feel like ugly ducklings to grow into swans.

Barnum, 2015. Photo: LBYT