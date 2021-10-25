Community First Responders searching for volunteers in Leighton-Linslade

Leighton Buzzard, Linslade and surrounding Community First Responders are looking for kindhearted volunteers who want to develop their knowledge and first aid skills by joining their team.

Community First Responders are volunteers who are trained by the East of England Ambulance Service to attend certain types of emergency calls in the area where they live or work.

Their aim is to reach a potential life threatening emergency in the first vital minutes before the ambulance crew arrives. Their role is to help stabilise the patient and provide the appropriate care until the ambulance crew arrives on scene to take over.

Would you like to join the Community First Responders?

A Community First Responders spokeswoman said: “Community First Responders are trained to deliver basic first aid and take baseline patient observations. They are are trained in CPR techniques and individually carry a defibrillator which is vital when an individual suffers an out of hospital cardiac arrest.

“Early recognition and invention by way of CPR and defibrillation can greatly influence patient outcomes.

“Being based with local communities, CFRs attend the highest priority emergency 999 calls aiming to deliver care in the most important moments after a patient becomes unwell.”

The team work alongside the East of England Ambulance Crews and have volunteered throughout the pandemic, “continuing to take great pride in serving their community”.

Community First Responders demonstrating life-saving skills.

Members are also keen to be involved in local events and education. Email: [email protected]

To sponsor, fundraise for or donate to the Community First Responders, please contact Jenny at [email protected]