Community grant scheme launched in Leighton-Linslade to support over 55s

Community groups who support Leighton-Linslade residents aged 55 and over are being offered a boost by the town council to help them emerge from the pandemic.

A new one-off grant fund of £10,000 has been created and aims to help organisations who have already been supporting older community members for two years or more. Grants of up to £2,000 can be applied for.

With Covid19 restrictions easing, community groups are beginning to start operating once again, some may have to alter how they meet, and some may want to extend their activities to include online/virtual groups for those unable or not wanting to leave their homes.

The grant scheme intends to help the over 55s

This grant fund can support changes in how groups operate going forward and the council is welcoming applications from established community groups who want to expand their current offer, improve or enhance the quality of their activities or increase their current membership to include those aged 55 years and over.

Cllr Steve Owen, chairman of the Older Persons Sub Committee, which reports to the Cultural and Economic Services Committee, said: “We soon identified through our survey work that many local groups had suspended their meetings or limited what they were doing because of the Covid restrictions. We wish to assist community organisations to pick up where they left off and go on to develop their work as we come out of these restrictive months.”

The work falls under the council’s strategic objective to consider ways to support the increase in leisure opportunities for older people. More recently, the issue of loneliness has been incorporated into the discussions of the sub committee for further development. Community networks play an important role in supporting older residents to pursue their interests, socialise and remain independent. It is hoped the grant will provide a timely boost for existing local community groups to reenergise and continue their activities.