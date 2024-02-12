Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A safer streets petition has been launched by a coalition of community groups who want a ‘Clear Pavement Policy’ to be adopted by Central Beds Council.

The petition, started on social media by Leighton-Linslade Living Street, Biggleswade Living Streets, and Walking and Cycling in Biggleswade, is backed by the national ‘Living Streets Cut The Clutter Campaign’.

The petition states: “The central tenet of the policy is that pavements are for people, and we aim to improve the streetscape, enhance accessibility across the county, and address critical issues that impede our ability to enjoy safe and unhindered access as pedestrians walking, wheeling or scooting.”

Residents say the main problem in Leighton and Linslade is the sheer volume of traffic and follows on from a similar campaign last year with claims the town’s ancient infrastructure couldn't cope with the sheer volume of traffic.

Residents’ concerns revolve around the obstruction of pavements by vehicles, bins, A-boards, and other obstacles, which pose significant challenges to pedestrians, especially those with mobility problems, blind or partially sighted people, wheelchair users, and parents pushing buggies. They believe that creating an environment where pedestrians can navigate freely is a fundamental aspect of fostering a vibrant and inclusive community.

Campaign spokesperson Andy Skilton, said: “Central to the petition is the demand for a clear and unambiguous commitment from the council to prioritise pedestrian spaces and ensure pavements serve their primary purpose: safe passage for people.

"The proposed "Clear Pavement Policy" outlines key measures including stricter regulation of footway parking, enhanced pedestrian crossings, dedicated cycle lanes, and improved street lighting and urban design for safer night-time travel.

“The initiative reflects a growing consensus among residents that the time for change is now.”

Sign the petition here or contact Central Beds Council quoting petition number GVP000058.

Andy added: ”Together, we can create a future where everyone can move freely and safely throughout our beautiful county. Join us in calling for a Clear Pavement Policy – because our streets belong to people.”