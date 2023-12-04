Community pub dreams in Wing 'fast becoming reality' says lead campaigner

A group of passionate locals have launched a campaign to acquire the historic building

Plans to purchase an historic pub in Wing for the community are ‘fast becoming a reality’.

So says resident Tim Purcell who came up with the idea to purchase The Queen’s Head as a community pub following a ‘throwaway comment’ on Facebook, after a post came up about its availability.

Last year, the High Street pub was forced to close due to soaring bills and rapidly rising costs, just months after new owners took over.

The pub went on the market after previous owners said the business was no longer viable.

The owners gutted the venue, and submitted a planning application for a change of use to ‘residential’, to include a number of new buildings on the site.

But officers refused planning permission for the Grade II listed building.

Now a group of passionate locals have launched a campaign to acquire the historic building, which is on the market for £595,000.

The Save The Queen’s Head campaign group is aiming get the pub back up and running, while providing space for meetings, social gatherings, and events.

Tim says, following a packed out meeting last month, the steering group is ‘formulating an offer to purchase’ after meeting with a surveyor.

He explained: “In just one month from that first throw-away comment on the Wing Facebook page, the campaign to Save The Queens Head pub in Wing is fast becoming a reality.

“[The audience] were all positive about the future of The Queens Head as a pub for the community. From a show of hands there was clearly a willingness to acquire shares and invest. The broad range of skills and experience of those who attended has enabled us to expand and diversify our steering group.”

He explained one group skilled in business, including lawyers, accountants, and directors, would look at acquiring the premises alongside an ‘operating group’ of hospitality professionals. Another group will be responsible for marketing and publicity for the pub.