Community team secure a three-month closure for property in Leighton Buzzard

Police have secured a three-month closure order on a property in Doggett Street.

Officers from the Leighton Buzzard Community Policing team carried out a warrant at an address in Doggett Street, Leighton Buzzard, on Wednesday, February 19, after a number of reports of drug dealing and anti social behaviour.

Crime

Inspector Craig Gurr, from the Leighton Buzzard community policing team, said: “Officers recovered drugs paraphernalia and secured a temporary closure order on the address yesterday (Thursday).”